Albany City Commission appoints clean slate to Historic Preservation Commission a week after dispute

Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington, left, speaks with fellow Commissioner Jalen Johnson at the conclusion of a Tuesday-evening meeting. The commission unanimously approved a list of four new Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission members during the session.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — It was a clean sweep on Tuesday for the city’s slate of Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission members, with the Albany City Commission appointing four new members to the eight-member board.

Two of the four members, Rosemary Hamburger and Molly Swan, had asked not to be reappointed, while Bruce Capps and Jennifer Davis indicated they would like to serve additional two-year terms on the board. The other four members are appointed by the Dougherty County Commission.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.