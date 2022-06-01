ALBANY — After nearly six months serving in top leadership positions on an interim basis, two long-time city of Albany employees have gained permanent status as assistant city managers.
During a special called meeting held on Tuesday, the Albany City Commission approved Yvette Fields as assistant city manager for utility administration and Bruce Maples as assistant city manager for utility operations.
Fields began her career with the city in 1987 in a clerk/typist position.
“I can definitely say I came from the bottom and worked my way up,” Fields told The Herald during a Wednesday telephone interview. “This is a challenge I look forward to. It’s definitely not anything I ever expected.”
During her career, she said, working in purchasing probably was the best experience for her.
“Central Services was a perfect place to be,” Fields said. “I talked with every department. It helped me with this position because I’m now familiar with all of the departments.”
Fields also has worked with the Albany Dougherty Inner-City Authority (ADICA), and worked her way up in Central Services from buyer to director.
Maples began working with the city initially in 1993 as assistant city engineer. In July 1994, he assumed the position of city engineer, days before the Great Flood of 1994 struck the area.
Maples returned to the private sector to work at Keck & Wood in 1997 before he was rehired by the city in August 2008 as director of engineering, supervising the Traffic Department as well as Utility Engineering, Geographical Information Systems and the Civil and Capital Development Divisions.
As an assistant city manager, Maples also assumes responsibility for Utility Operations and Public Works.
