ALBANY – There may be a willingness to give “Mamma” Ruth her due, but for the moment the hands of the Albany City Commission seem to be tied by an ordinance that would prevent renaming Corn Avenue in her honor.
After a presentation during a Tuesday work season covering a proposed commemorative sign honoring educator Ruth Hall Anderson, discussion veered into the possibility of reversing the 2009 ordinance.
Anderson opened the city’s first preschool for black children in 1945, initially at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Society Avenue, before later moving to 506 Corn Ave., according to information provided to commissioners. The Hansel and Gretel Kindergarten remained open until 1987.
“She is a historical figure,” Angel Gray, the city's deputy director of planning and development, said. “She was an impressive educator. She educated hundreds of children.”
The city’s street naming and address guidelines in place prohibit commemorative street naming, Gray said..
The presentation came after family members requested last month the renaming of Corn Avenue for Anderson. One potential downside is that residents and businesses would have to go through changing addresses.
“I think the people would not mind the change of addresses,” Commissioner Demetrius Young said. “It would certainly do something to honor her in that special way. Commemorative names, that’s one thing. I think for me and for others being able to change that street name is one step above in honoring an absolute giant.”
A 2009 ordinance would seem to prohibit renaming a street after an individual, Mayor Bo Dorough said. However, he indicated he would be willing to consider the wishes of supporters of the move.
“The ordinance is a little bit restrictive, I think,” he said. “If they’re adamant about changing the name, I think we ought to consider changing (it). The support is there. I think this may be an appropriate ordinance to change the name.”
During a telephone interview later in the day, City Attorney Nathan Davis said the city’s ordinance may have been based on state law, which would supersede a local ordinance.
Davis said he would need to research the issue to determine if that is the case or whether the commission can simply change the ordinance with a majority vote, which would require approval of four of seven commission members.