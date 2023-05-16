Albany City Commission gives support to downtown housing proposal

A proposed housing development would create 56 apartments in the former Davis Building, located at the intersection of North Washington Street and Broad Avenue in downtown Albany, and new construction, with a small retail area in the former Albany Times building.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A housing development that would bring 56 residential units to downtown Albany got a of a $1.75 million loan commitment Tuesday from the Albany City Commission.

Thirty-two of the units proposed by IDP Properties would be in the Davis Exchange building at the corner of Washington Street and Broad Avenue, and an addition would be in a new building.

