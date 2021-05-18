Albany City Commission hears housing complaints

ALBANY -- Toilets and bathtubs that back up and a hole in the ceiling that allows rainwater to leak in were among the complaints leveled at an Albany apartment complex during a Tuesday Albany City Commission.
Two tenants of the 2315 West Gordon Ave. Treeside complex made a plea for the city to help address their issues at the meeting.
Helena Wester told commissioners that her husband replaced a broken refrigerator after getting no response from the management, and most recently, damage from a storm that impacted the ceiling of their apartment has not been fixed. Water continues to leak inside, she said.
April Andrews, who brought her issues to commissioners earlier this year, said on Tuesday that after she first went public, a letter was placed on residents’ doors informing them that they could be evicted for that action.
“Basically they told us that, within the lease, we were not allowed to complain and we could be evicted,” she said. “(We) spent 2 1/2 weeks unable to take a bath or use the toilet. I don’t appreciate being threatened when I pay the rent.
“If I pay my rent on time, I ought to be comfortable in my home. I’m unable to do that. There are units here that are worse than mine.”
The Gordon Avenue complex is not the only one that has come to the attention of commissioners, who suggested that low- and moderate-income housing in the city is an issue.
“I’ve got several in my ward where similar problems are going on,” said Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher.
Mayor Bo Dorough suggested that tenants document substandard housing problems with photos and keep a “paper trail” of their complaints to provide documentation.
The city’s Code Enforcement Department can inspect apartment units, with the tenant’s invitation, and should more actively pursue complaints, Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard suggested.
“(There are) situations where tenants are forced to live under basically Third World conditions,” Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young said. “This is totally unacceptable. We should really be trying to help and holding (owners) to the fire. The city should be able to enforce a decent standard.”
City Attorney Nathan Davis told commissioners that a number of years ago he had drafted an ordinance dealing with housing that he can revisit and present to the body for consideration.
