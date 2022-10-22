Albany City Commission to vote on $1.3 million employee pay package on Tuesday

City of Albany employees clean a storm catch basin last month in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which veered course and did not impact the city. The Albany City Commission is scheduled to vote on pay increases and one-time payments to employees on Tuesday.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – City employees are wishing for a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year, as the Albany City Commission is looking to reward workers for their loyalty through tough times and to give a bigger bump to those in hard-to-fill positions and on the bottom end of the pay scale.

The commission is set to vote Tuesday on the $1.3 million pay package that is a modified version of a pay step increase geared at helping keep police patrol officers and electrical linemen on the job and encouraging others to apply for positions in those departments.

