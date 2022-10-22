Albany City Commission to vote on $1.3 million employee pay package on Tuesday

City of Albany employees clean a storm catch basin last month in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which veered course and did not impact the city. The Albany City Commission is scheduled to vote on pay increases and one-time payments to employees on Tuesday.
ALBANY – City employees are wishing for a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year, as the Albany City Commission is looking to reward workers for their loyalty through tough times and to give a bigger bump to those in hard-to-fill positions and on the bottom end of the pay scale.
The commission is set to vote Tuesday on the $1.3 million pay package that is a modified version of a pay step increase geared at helping keep police patrol officers and electrical linemen on the job and encouraging others to apply for positions in those departments.
No tax or utility rate increases will be needed to pay for the raises, Albany City Manager Steven Carter said during a Friday telephone interview. That is due to a frugal budget and all city staff pulling together to live within the spending plan.
“We have money to do this this year,” Carter said. “I commend my team for working through these things and still having a surplus at the end of the year instead of a deficit. We have a great group of individuals we call Team Albany and I am their leader, and they have done everything asked of them with flying colors.”
The first element of the pay plan is a one-time payment of $1,000 to full-time employees and $500 to those who work part-time. Those payments, which will be made to those who make less than $90,000, will come in December.
“What we’re doing is targeting that holiday season when everybody is stressed to get things done as a thank you for supporting me, supporting the city, what you’ve done,” the city manager said. “We want to reward those who have stuck with us through these hard times.”
Secondly, the package will include step increases for departments that are 20 percent or more short of full staffing.
Among those are police patrol officers, whose ranks are less than 70% filled currently.
“We’re also really short on linemen,” Carter said. “We’re really short in transportation, on bus drivers, communications officers at the 911 Center. We’re trying to get those filled.”
Workers in the bottom pay ranks, 1, 2 and 3, will receive a step increase as well.
“One of my goals is to get the lowest pay in the city to be $15 (an hour),” Carter said. “This will get them closer to my goal.”
One new wrinkle is a proposed forgivable loan of $7,500 to employees who purchase or renovate a house within the city limits. Employees who get the loans and are still on the job for five years would have the loan forgiven.
The proposal is an idea Carter modified from a similar initiative enacted in Lawrenceville.
“I’m trying to encourage people to live in Albany,” he said. “We want to encourage people to live in the city of Albany.”
The additional pieces of the plan include increasing the tuition reimbursement from $1,500 per year to $2,000 and an added step increase for employees who have put in five years of employment since reaching the maximum step for their position.