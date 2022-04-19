ALBANY — Renting rooms by the hour or as a permanent place of residence would no longer be allowed under an ordinance under consideration by the Albany City Commission.
The commission could vote later this month on the quality transient housing ordinance presented during a Tuesday work session. The ordinance would apply to all hotels and motels in the city that rent five or more rooms.
Large hotels and chain operations pretty much follow the standards set out in the ordinance, but there have been issues at extended-stay operations, Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
“I think this is something that needs to be done,” he said. “I think it’s time for our law enforcement (to act).”
Some of the establishments are hot spots for “crimes and drugs and prostitution and human trafficking,” Warbington said. “By putting this in place, I think we will improve public safety.”
Among the rules that would apply to extended-stay facilities is one that would cap stays at six consecutive months under the draft ordinance. A shorter, 30-day maximum also is under consideration. After a break of two days, the lodger could return.
Exceptions to that rule would apply in cases where a business or other organization has a contract to house workers or an individual is providing care for a patient in a local hospital or has been displaced due to a natural disaster.
Among the other provisions, hotel operators and staff would be required to report any crimes witnessed or reported to the management.
Hotels and motels also would be required to document the identity of all lodgers, to keep records of all rental agreements and to make them available to law enforcement agencies upon request.
The rules put in place are commonsense ones, Warbington said during a telephone interview.
“Basically, we have no regulations for hotels and motels,” he said. “The majority are doing what they’re supposed to do, it’s just that lower tier.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Bo Dorough suggested waiting until next month to let staff work on the document, particularly in terms of which departments would be tasked with ensuring compliance.
“Obviously, there needs to be more aggressive (enforcement),” Dorough said. “This is a problem where most of us didn’t realize the situation was there.
“I think before we consider it, we ought to know exactly what the provisions are and what the objectives are. We don’t need to put it on the books until we have the ability to maintain it. It is something I think we need to be more proactive on.”
