ALBANY -- Albany city employees could get a new holiday next year, as interim City Manager Steven Carter has asked to add the day that celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. to the city’s holiday calendar.
Carter told Albany City commission members during a Tuesday meeting that he also would like to see the city partner with some organizations in commemorating the Juneteenth holiday.
President Biden signed legislation last month making June 19 a national holiday.
“It kind of came suddenly, and we did not have the opportunity to address that when it came into effect,” Carter said. “Juneteenth is not a black or African-American holiday. I think all Americans should be considered when we think about celebrating that day.”
Carter said he wanted to bring the idea to the commission for approval.
“I consider this a policy decision that needs to come before the board,” he said.
The Dougherty County Commission added the Juneteenth to its calendar of paid holidays in June as part of its 2020-2021 budget discussions.
Mayor Bo Dorough said he supports the addition but suggested that Carter look at having it replace a floating holiday.
“My position will be substituting Juneteenth with the ‘do your own thing day,'” the mayor said.
Carter told commissioners he will report back with information on the history of the floating holiday and how long it has been on the holiday calendar for employees.
Commissioner Jon Howard suggested a campaign to educate residents on the significance and meaning of the holiday. Partnering with organizations that celebrate Juneteenth would open the possibility of “making Juneteenth a celebration the city can be proud of,” Carter said.
The commission also gave its approval on Tuesday to the Purdue Pharma Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan as part of its effort to be in line for some of the money that could be provided to compensate local governments.
The national opioid crisis has left a swath of destruction across the country, a path that also stretches through Dougherty County and southwest Georgia. Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services, for example, has seen a huge increase in opioid overdose cases in recent years.
A proposed settlement with the maker of OxyContin could send the money to states for distribution to cities and counties that have felt the effect of opioid abuse. The company is seeking to absolve the Sackler family, some of whose members owned the company and served on its board, as part of the bankruptcy protection plan.
A number of companies will vote on the plan, if approved by the bankruptcy court, and as part of the deal Purdue would set up a trust fund. The deadline for those companies to vote is July 9, Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said.
“If the plan gets enough votes and passes muster with the bankruptcy judge, (they) will start funding the abatement trusts,” he said during an interview outside the meeting. “Money will start flowing to the attorney generals of each state.”
Nearly every state in the country has signed on to the agreement, Davis said.
