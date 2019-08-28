Albany commissioners approve system to extract methane from city landfill

ALBANY — In addition to turning down a zoning request related to the construction of a solar facility in south Albany, the Albany City Commission voted to approve on Tuesday evening expenditures for landfill monitoring equipment and internet bandwidth.
Commissioners approved a contract with Southern Enviro Construction of Columbia, Miss. to install a soil vapor extraction system at the Albany-Maple Street Inert Landfill at a cost of $293,500.
The system will remove methane that has been produced by materials buried at the landfill.
They also approved a separate expenditure to adopt a Utility Board recommendation to renew a contract for 10 gigabytes of protected internet service from Georgia Public Web. The cost for that contract is $381,378.
The commission also approved speed tables for the 3000 block of Harvest Lane and the 400 block of Forest Glen Drive. The traffic-control devices are designed to slow traffic at those locations.