During a recent session with local lawmakers seeking input on the needs of the city, Dougherty County and non-government entities, Albany city commissioners pitched the idea of creating commercial improvement districts to give Slappey Boulevard, shown here, and the area around the Albany Mall an infusion of cash.

ALBANY — With the coming implementation of a master plan, Albany’s downtown is on track for revitalization and, the hope is, a return of vibrancy and business activity to the district.

Now some city commission members are turning their gaze toward two other economic corridors that have fallen on tough times: Slappey Boulevard and the area around the Albany Mall.

