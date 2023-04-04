Albany Commission member takes aim at dilapidated structures

This house on North Jefferson Street was identified as an eyesore that is located on a major thoroughfare by Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – City of Albany officials have identified nearly two dozen dilapidated and unkempt structures as the worst in the city, and for one Albany City Commission member, one of those structures stands out.

Referring to the “dirty dozen” – actually 22 structures identified by the city’s Code Enforcement Department – Commissioner Chad Warbington highlighted a blue house on the 600 block of North Jefferson Street.

