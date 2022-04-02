ALBANY – Flint River Fresh launched its Fresh Start program in partnership with the city of Albany Department of Community and Economic Development with a 100 Fresh Start Garden Kits Giveaway.
The food garden kits include four seedlings and four seed packets that include vegetables, herbs and flowers. Each kit contains enough seeds and seedlings to fill a 4-by-8-foot garden space, and a growing guide at no cost to income eligible city of Albany residents.
“The city of Albany DCED is excited to enter into this partnership with Flint River Fresh to assist in providing access to fresh, affordable, and healthy food for our community,” city Department of Community and Economic Development Director John D. Hawthorne Jr. said in a news release.
DCED awarded Flint River Fresh a $10,000 public service grant to help increase access to fresh, affordable and healthy food to at-risk community members. The Fresh Start garden kits giveaway kicks off the broader initiative that includes installing bucket container garden stands at a community food site and more raised garden beds at the JC Odom Jr. Fitness and Wellness Center Community Garden. Additionally, Flint River Fresh will support an after-school gardening program that will teach kids through an interdisciplinary program combining academic achievement, gardening, nutrient-dense food experiences, physical activity, and family engagement based on the International Junior Master Gardener Program with monthly fresh produce boxes to students taking part in the program.
The city of Albany CDBG funds support the first 100 approved applications from city residents. However, all Dougherty County residents should apply and reserve a free Fresh Start Garden Kit at www.flintriverfresh.org/foodaccess. When supplies are exhausted, approved applications are wait-listed to receive kits as funding becomes available. Flint River Fresh selects participants on a first-come, first-served basis.
Flint River Fresh is a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to make fresh, locally-grown produce accessible and affordable for people throughout the Flint River region, while empowering community and youths through education and outreach opportunities. Visit www.flintriverfresh.org to learn more.
