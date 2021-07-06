Albany could be in line for opioid trust funds

ALBANY -- Albany could be in line for settlement money in a monster opioid case winding its way through federal bankruptcy courts, with the Albany City Commission voting on Tuesday to give its approval to the Purdue Pharma Chapter 11 plan.
“The businesses (requesting) bankruptcy have a chance to vote on the debtors’ plan,” City Attorney Nathan Davis told The Herald. “If the plan gets enough votes and passes muster with the bankruptcy judge, they’ll start funding the abatement trusts.”
Other top issues discussed Tuesday included:
-- A request from interim City Manager Steven Carter to make Juneteenth a holiday for city workers. The day was declared a federal holiday in June.
-- A debate on whether the city should rescind its mask mandate for visitors to city buildings and while riding public transportation.
To view the meeting, visit https://www.facebook.com/thecityofalbany/videos/605570383762322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.