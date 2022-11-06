Albany Democrat Joyce Barlow makes health care a primary issue in District 151 contest

Joyce Barlow

 Special Photo

ALBANY — As a nurse, business owner and someone involved in her community, Joyce Barlow has seen the impact of lack of insurance for southwest Georgians.

Barlow, an Albany Democrat, is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas in the new District 151 that includes all or part of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Marian, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.

