Albany Democrat Joyce Barlow makes health care a primary issue in District 151 contest

ALBANY — As a nurse, business owner and someone involved in her community, Joyce Barlow has seen the impact of lack of insurance for southwest Georgians.
Barlow, an Albany Democrat, is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas in the new District 151 that includes all or part of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Marian, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.
To reverse the trend of closing hospitals, leaving many in rural areas with long trips to seek treatment or when faced with a health emergency, the owner of Englewood Health Care in Albany is endorsing the expansion of Medicaid for the state.
“We are one of 12 states that does not have Medicaid expansion,” she said. “Even if you have insurance, one illness can wipe out your savings. It affects those who do have insurance because it increases your co-pay.
“Under my opponent’s watch, we had three hospitals close, and in one county the only doctor retired, so they have no doctor in that county.”
The lack of accessibility leads individuals to put off preventive care and forces them to use home remedies or borrow medication from relatives, Barlow said. Eventually they often end up in an emergency room with an acute condition that could have been treated earlier.
In recent years, several hospitals in the region have closed, including in Richland and Fort Gaines, and most recently in Cuthbert.
And, once a community loses its hospitals and sees doctors and nurses leave for other locations, it leads to a downward spiral for the economy, the candidate said, and the lack of health care can prevent companies from locating in the area. On top of that, those who worked in maintenance and as janitors and other roles in health care often are forced to commute to other cities to support their families.
“When you close your rural hospital, there’s a slow decline,” Barlow said. “We’re losing population. Most companies relocating know what they are looking for — quality health care, good schools, broadband is another.
“When people are in a car, driving 40 or 45 miles one way, they evaluate it, and eventually a family makes a plan to move.”
The lack of broadband internet service is another hindrance for small communities.
“I know when I’m driving, because I’ve traveled over the district, where I’m going to lose the connection,” she said. “We need affordable, accessible broadband.”
The decline in communities is felt as professionals like plumbers, heating and air conditioning technicians and others move away, local businesses are affected and the young people have few prospects, Barlow said.
“We have to focus on how to retain our youth as well as our business people, because they are the foundation to keep our communities stable,” she said.
Georgia’s abortion law, passed last year, is one that Barlow would like to see reversed. The issue, she said, is one that should be between a patient and her health care professional.
“I myself am a health care provider, and according to the new law I can’t give any information or advice to anyone or I can be investigated,” she said. “Will you treat the person and save a life and take your livelihood into your own hands? That law was extremely poorly thought through.”