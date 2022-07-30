Albany, Dougherty County at impasse over distribution of $100 million in sales tax revenue

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, right, joined by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, chairs a July meeting to discuss division of special-purpose local-option sales tax funds between the two governments.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Is they is, or is they ain’t? When it comes to the dispute between Albany and Dougherty County on the question of sales tax dollars, the two sides seem to have come to an impasse, although both say they’re looking to compromise.

Both the city and county claim they are negotiating in good faith, but they have yet to reach an agreement after three weeks of back-and-forth.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.