Albany, Dougherty County mediation session on splitting sales tax proceeds a bust

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, left, and Ward VI City Commissioner Demetrius Young were among the representatives of the city who took part in a Thursday mediation session. The city and Dougherty County Commission remain at odds over the division of a penny local-option sales tax and have until Dec. 30 to reach an agreement.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Whether it was in “impasse for today,” as described by one official or an “abrupt walkout,” in the words of another, a four-hour mediation session between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on the division of a penny sales tax ended without resolution on Thursday.

The two sides made a presentation stating their reasons for either keeping the same split of local-option sales tax dollars the same, as is the county’s position, or for a larger share going to the sole municipality located within its borders.

