ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, along with city of Albany and Dougherty County officials, will celebrate Arbor Day this weekend, kicking off planned events with the annual planting of a 30-gallon live oak tree on the International Studies Elementary School campus.
The planting will take place at 10 a.m. on the 2237 Cutts Drive campus and will kick off a weekend of community enhancement Arbor Day events.
The Arbor Day activities will continue Saturday at 9 a.m. when Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and city officials will participate in the planting of 39 30-gallon trees at McCoy Park at 625 E. Gilbert Lane.
Later Saturday, at 11 a.m., KADB and Dougherty County leaders will join with Georgia-Pacific in planting 49 trees at Radium Springs. The trees will be planted at the Radium Springs Trail Head.
Volunteers are encouraged to take part in these events, and they should wear work clothes, gloves and bring shovels. Additional information is available by calling KADB at (229) 302-3098.
