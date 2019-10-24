ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 24 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2200 block of Watergate Court, the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue, the 1600 block of Jean Avenue, the 1200 block of North Van Buren Street and the 1300 block of Montego Court;
♦ Theft by shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Entering auto on the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue and the 1300 block of Montego Court;
♦ Open container on the 1600 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 2700 block of Homewood Court and the 300 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Burglary on the 400 block of Baldwin Drive;
♦ Theft by taking, less than $1,500, on the 800 block of West Whitney Avenue and the 800 block of North Jefferson Street;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 3100 block of Graystone Lane, the 1800 block of Samford Drive and the 1200 block of Towering Pines Lane;
♦ Battery on the 500 block of Residence Avenue;
♦ Forgery on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 200 block of Wright Drive and the 500 block of Alice Avenue;
♦ Unregistered auto or trailer on the 2300 block of Stuart Avenue;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 1400 block of Edgerly Avenue;
♦ Missing person on the 1600 block of West Waddell Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 23 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglary alarm on the 2000 block of Covey Road, the 800 block of Putney Avenue, the 800 block of Shelton Drive and the 3300 block of Twin Flower Road;
♦ Inhumane treatment of animals on the 800 block of Ransom Acres Lane;
♦ Contact person on the 400 block of Blue Heron Court, the 1800 block of Liberty Expressway, the 300 block of Hollis Drive and the 4800 block of Pinto Drive;
♦ Animal at large on the 2600 block of North Avenue;
♦ Theft by taking on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Traffic control on the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Welfare check on the 3700 block of Radial Avenue;
♦ Family violence on the 4100 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Auto accident on the 700 block of South County Line Road;
♦ 911 hangup on the 500 block of Liberty Expressway and the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Theft by shoplifting on the 4800 block of Hill Road
♦ Suspicious auto on the 300 block of Pryor Street and the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 1800 block of Oakhaven Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm activation, no fires, on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Cooking fire on the 1200 block of Teche Avenue;
♦ Auto accident at the intersection of Willie Pitts Jr. Road and West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Grass fire at the intersection of Liberty Expressway and East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Power line down at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ EMS assistance on the 1400 block of Colquitt Avenue;
♦ Authorized controlled burn on the 2000 North Jefferson Street;
♦ Rubbish or trash burning on Georgia Power Road and the intersection of Second Avenue and North Van Buren Street;
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 100 block of Wells Avenue;
♦ Gas odor on the 100 block of Wells Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 45 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problem calls, two allergic reactions/strings, two back pain calls, one choking call, one eye problem/injury call, four chest pain calls, 11 respiratory issues, 12 general sickness calls, four fainting calls, one altered mental status call, one diabetic call and two cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls include one auto accident and two falls.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin