ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 155 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 2700 block of Homewood Court, the 200 block of South Shadowlawn Drive, the 800 block of North Van Buren Street, the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court, the 200 block of Enterprise Drive, the 2700 block of Homewood Court, the 300 block of Sixth Avenue, the 400 block of Heard Avenue, the 1400 block of 10th Avenue, the 1800 block of Schley Avenue, the 500 block of South Harding Street, the first block of Transvilla Parkway, the 400 block of West Mercer Avenue and the 2200 block of South Washington Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1400 block of Westwood Drive, the 600 block of North Madison Street, the 2300 block of Hemlock Drive, the 2100 block of Beachview Drive, the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court, the 1200 block of Cromartie Beach Drive, the 1000 block of Davidson Drive, the 100 block of Chehaw Park Road, the 500 block of Baldwin Drive, the 1300 block of Towering Pines Lane, the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle, the 600 block of Johnson Road, the 2000 block of North Skylane Drive, the 2000 block of North Riverview Circle, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 900 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 1100 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1000 block of Rosedale Avenue, the 500 block of Park Lane, the 1200 block of West Highland Avenue, the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 2600 block of Devon Drive;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Burke Avenue, the 2300 block of Jim Stokes Court, the 900 block of Corn Avenue and the 100 block of North Central Street;
♦ Aggravated assaults, firearms, on the 600 block of Burke Avenue and the 400 block of Cedar Avenue;
♦ Entering autos on the 2000 block of Coves Court, the 2200 block of Lullwater Road, the 3100 block of Graystone Lane, the 3900 block of Rodnor Forest Lane, the 600 block of Aztec Lane, the 2800 block of Capers Lane, the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court, the 1400 block of Westwood Drive, the 1500 block of Whiting Drive, the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 2500 block of Habersham Road, the 2000 block of North Riverview Circle, the 2000 block of North Skylane Drive, the 2700 block of Gillionville Road, the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle, the 2300 block of Druid Hills Court and the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 1800 block of Schley Avenue, the 700 block of West Second Avenue, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, the 500 block of West First Avenue, the 2200 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 100 block of Telfair Avenue and the 400 block of Florence Drive;
♦ Aggravated assault on the first block of Dobbs Drive;
♦ Motor vehicle thefts on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 2300 bock of Gleneagles Drive and the 600 block of Swift Street;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 600 block of Johnson Road, the 400 block of West Third Avenue, the 2500 block of Crescent Drive, the 3600 block of Mayfair Lane, the 100 block of Old Cordele Road, the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 400 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1100 block of East First Avenue, the 700 block of Holloway Avenue, the intersection of Church Street and Mulberry Avenue, the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue, the 200 block of Turner Field Road, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue and the 2200 block of Newton Road;
♦ Aggravated assaults, cutting tool, on the 800 block of Goodall Avenue and the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue;
♦ Discharging firearm on or near a public highway or street on the 800 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 1000 block of East Tift Avenue, the 1400 block of Evelyn Avenue and the 1300 block of Maryland Drive;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 2000 block of Palmyra Road, the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Public indecency on the 400 block of Heard Avenue;
♦ Open containers at the intersection of West Broad Avenue and South Jefferson Street and the 1600 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 500 block of Cotton Avenue and the first block of Dobbs Drive;
♦ Aggravated assault on the 400 block of Cotton Avenue;
♦ Shoplifting on the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road and the 600 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 1800 block of Keystone Avenue, the 2800 block of Palmyra Road, the 400 block of Flint Avenue, the 1700 block of Jean Avenue, the 1600 block of West Third Avenue and the 3900 block of Rodnor Forest Lane;
♦ Missing person on the 300 block of South Jackson Street;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 1900 block of Dawson Road, the 1400 block of Greenbrier Court and the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Battery on the 2400 block of Leonard Avenue and the 1300 block of Hobson Street;
♦ Simple battery on the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue, the 800 block of South McKinley Street and the 1500 block of Avalon Avenue;
♦ Forgery of a financial transaction card on the 1900 block of Meadow Drive;
♦ Unruly child on the 1900 block of Meadow Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 600 block of West Second Avenue, the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue and the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
♦ Injured person on the 200 block of East Oakridge Drive;
♦ Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Suicide or suicide attempt on West Third Avenue;
♦ Theft by deception on the 300 block of East Oakridge Drive;
♦ Robbery by force on the 1300 block of West Fourth Avenue;
♦ Second-degree burglary on the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Armed robbery, firearm, on the 400 block of West Whitney Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 101 incidents on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday. Incidents included:
♦ Tree down on the 3500 block of Harris Road;
♦ Wanted person on the 1200 block of Antioch Road;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 700 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 3600 block of Slade Avenue, the intersection of Hill Road and Clark Road, the first block of Luke Drive, the 900 block of Strout Avenue, the 1700 block of Dorough Avenue, the intersection of Lily Pond Drive and Newton Road, and the intersection of Leary Road and Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Alarms on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the 4400 block of Harris Road;
♦ Family violence on the 800 block of Community Avenue;
♦ Loud noises on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
♦ Unknown problem on the 200 block of South Rosewood Drive;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 3500 block of Hamilton Drive;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 1400 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 2400 block of Cherry Laurel Lane, the 100 block of Bennett Drive, the 4800 block of Coachlight Court, the 600 block of Sapling Lane, the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road, the 1000 block of Pecan Grove Drive, the 600 block of Eight Mile Road and the 300 block of Pinson Road;
♦ Animals running at large on the 800 block of Westview Drive, the 3400 block of Aristedes Road and the 5100 block of Hill Road;
♦ Suspicious autos on the 2800 block of the Liberty Expressway, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Holly Drive, the 2900 block of Moultrie Road, the intersection of Sylvester Road and Clark Avenue, and the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Building checks on the 600 block of Holly Drive, the 4000 block of Moultrie Road, the 4800 block of Hill Road, the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 3800 block of Burton Court, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road, the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 5700 block of Newton Road and the 100 block of Bennett Drive;
♦ Miscellaneous problems on the 800 block of Holly Drive and the 2600 block of North Jefferson Street;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 5400 block of Paulk Drive, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road, the 800 block of Holly Drive, the intersection of Gable Road and Sportsman Road, the 2200 block of Duitman Road, and the intersection of Antioch Road and Nixon Drive;
♦ Auto accidents on the 3000 block of Leary Road, the 1200 block of Honeysuckle Drive, the intersection of South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road, the 2300 block of Pendleton Street, the 2800 block of Spellman Drive, the 3100 block of Higgins Drive and the 400 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Personal welfare checks on the 2600 block of Crofton Drive, the 200 block of North Hibiscus Road, the 500 block of Nectar Lane and the 2400 block of Cherry Laurel Lane;
♦ Motor vehicle theft/animal running at large at the intersection of South County Line Road and Miller Street;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 200 block of North Hibiscus Road, the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 3600 block of Plumcrest Avenue;
♦ Traffic control at the intersection of Leary Road and Vanderbilt Drive;
♦ Bite case on Pryor Street;
♦ Road blocks on the 3500 block of Spring Flats Road and the 6200 block of Leary Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct in progress on the 1000 block of Kreg Avenue;
♦ Attempt to locate on the first block of Mark Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard, the intersection of Gable Road and Sportsman Road, and the 300 block of Skywater Boulevard;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 3700 Blue Springs Road, the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road, the intersection of Howard Drive and Medley Lane, and the 500 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Assistance to motorist at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Holly Drive;
♦ Demented person on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive;
♦ Child custody on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Family violence on the 3000 block of Woodridge Court, the 2700 block of Newcastle Lane and the 3300 block of Sweetbriar Road;
♦ Fraud on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive;
♦ Traffic stop at the intersection of Newton Road and Leary Road;
♦ Speeding auto on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Assistance to other agency on the 3700 block of Radial Avenue;
♦ 911 hang-up on the 3600 block of Morrell Lane;
♦ Juvenile problems on the 3100 block of Sylvester Road and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Burglary in progress on the 1500 block of Broach Avenue;
♦ Burglaries of residences on the 3000 block of Staton Drive and the 2500 block of Imperial Street.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 32 reports on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm activations on the 3100 block of Plains Lane and the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue;
♦ EMS calls on the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue, the 1600 block of Woodfield Court, the 700 block of North Van Buren Street, the 600 block of West Third Avenue and the intersection of 11th Avenue and North Jefferson Street;
♦ Structure fires on the 100 block of Agnes Avenue and the 1300 block of East Roosevelt Avenue;
♦ Investigate smoke odors on the 3700 block of Oliver Drive, the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard and 400 block of Florence Drive;
♦ Investigate report of fire on 1400 block of Edgerly Avenue;
♦ Grass fires at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and North Jefferson Street and the 900 block of Mercedes Street;
♦ Burning trash on the 1200 block of Forest Glenn Drive and the 2900 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Investigate ammonia smell on the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue;
♦ Power line down on the 2900 block of Thrasher Avenue;
♦ Gas odor at the intersection of Philema Road and North Jefferson Street;
♦ Auto accidents at the intersection of Dawson Road and Old Dawson Road, the 2300 block of Dawson Road, the intersection of West Oakridge Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the 3000 block of Leary Road and the 500 block of College Drive;
♦ Smoke detector installation on the 100 block of Agnes Avenue;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 500 block of Eighth Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Service responded to a total of 77 calls on Monday, available reports show. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, three allergic reactions/stings, one choking call, two headache calls, two unknowns/men down calls, eight respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, one fainting, one altered mental status, five diabetic issues, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts, four cardiac arrests/deaths and one various medical call. Trauma calls included five auto accidents, nine falls and one laceration. Other calls included one standby for APD, one local transport, one air medical transport, four medical alert activations and one health care professional/admission.