ALBANY — An interdiction investigator with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit made a drug arrest recently while conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of South Mock Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle was detained due to a possible window tint violation.
ADDU Drug Unit Commander Maj. Ryan Ward said as the interdiction investigator made contact with the driver, who identified himself as Jaylen Moore, the odor of what appeared to be marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. The investigator also observed a green leaf-like residue in the center cupholder area of the vehicle.
With the information gathered, he detained Moore in handcuffs and search him and then searched the vehicle, discovering a large clear plastic bag of a green leafy-like substance and three medium bags inside a black Tommy Hilfiger backpack. Inside the backpack were several clear plastic baggies and a digital scale.
Additionally, the investigator discovered a black Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun under the vehicle’s front driver seat. The bags of green leafy-like substances, backpack, digital scale, and $1,096 in cash were transported back to ADDU headquarters, where they were tested and weighed with substances rendering positive for marijuana.
The following items were seized/recovered:
♦ 1.3 pounds of marijuana;
♦ Glock, model 27 .40 caliber handgun;
♦ Digital scale;
♦ Clear plastic baggies;
♦ $1,096 in cash.
Moore, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; window tint violation; possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.