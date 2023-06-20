Albany Downtown manager hoping to replicate success along Front Street, Pine Avenue

The downtown Albany restaurant Eleven 20, located at 113 N. Front St., is scheduled to open in July.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – A project that has brought life back to downtown Albany along North Front Street and Pine Avenue will be expanded with the hope of spreading that success beyond that area.

The latest addition will be the restaurant Lounge Eleven 20, which will open next month at 113 N. Front St.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0