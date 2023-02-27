ALBANY -- The Albany Herald has joined newspapers across the nation in dropping the "Dilbert" comic strip after creator Scott Adams released a racist rant on YouTube calling black Americans a "hate group" and suggesting that whites should "get the hell away from them."

Herald President Scot Morrissey said the newspaper would not continue to support, through running the comic, an individual whose comments foment segregationist ideals and demean a large segment of southwest Georgia's and the country's population.

