Albany LIberty House director anticipates an increase in domestic violence cases due to pandemic

ALBANY -- Organizations that help those in need are continuing to do their work as the cornavirus pandemic worsens, cautiously optimistic as they continue serving vulnerable members of the community.
That includes Liberty House, which provides a shelter for domestic violence victims.
Domestic violence often increases during times of upheaval and uncertainty, such as economic downturns or when families are stuck at home in the wake of a hurricane or other natural disaster.
The current restrictions on travel and, in Dougherty County, a shelter-in-place order that could last for weeks, adds even more stress to the mix.
“We certainly are concerned any time there are shifts to our (normal),” said Diane Rogers, executive director at Liberty House. “Certainly that is a difficult time for many.
“For those who are in a domestic violence situation, it just increases the chance for an incident. It’s a stressful time for everyone. For an individual who is already exhibiting behaviors that are controlling, they tend to exhibit more control.”
With schools closed, that adds children to a household where some parents are trying to work and keep the children occupied.
“Children at home adds stressors to the load,” Rogers said. “Everything has changed.”
Liberty House has 21 beds for women and children, and also offers services for men. Rogers said she has not compared numbers of calls since schools released students and the weekend order for Dougherty County residents to remain at home except for essential trips into the community.
Employees are monitoring residents for symptoms of the coronavirus, Rogers said, and providing thermometers so they can take their temperature.
Some people also are dealing with the loss of income, another factor that can lead to an increase in domestic violence.
“For anyone who is a victim of domestic violence, in a shelter-in-place situation, the situation is not going to get any better,” Rogers said. “If (you) need to get out, do so, for your safety and the safety of your children.
“The pandemic is not a reason to be abusive to anyone. There is help. Just reach out for help.”
In addition to the stress of being cooped up at home for long periods of time, some abuse victims find it more difficult to seek help.
“Victims often reach out for help when the abuser isn’t home,” Rogers said. “Now they may not be able to get the help they need. I’m sure (police) are going to see an increase in domestic violence calls.”
Those who need services can call Liberty House’s hotline at (229) 439-7065 or the state hotline at 1 (800) 334-2836.
One thing people can do to help reduce stress is take a time out when needed, Rogers said. That can be as simple as a little time in a room alone.
“During this time, it’s important that people do self-care,” she said. “Let the children know if you need a mommy/daddy timeout. It’s important that people have a little bit of time for themselves.”
The Salvation Army of Albany also is continuing to offer shelter and two meals a day.
Capt. James Sullivan said the local Salvation Army closed its thrift store last week and shut down its warehouse operation.
Sullivan said the organization also has altered the way meals are served. Instead of eating in the dining area, meals are served outdoors, with clients keeping a safe distance between each other as food is served.
“We have seen an increase,” Sullian said. “We’re feeding about 45 or 50 people a day, breakfast and dinner.”
The Place 4 Hope, part of the Salvation Army’s operation that offers people a place to get on the internet, make phone calls and wash clothes, also has remained open.
Employees also are screening individuals who stay at the shelter with a list of health questions and having them maintain a safe distance apart, Sullivan said.
“We’re just trying to protect people through distancing, making sure we have plenty of hand sanitizer, letting them wash their hands,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.