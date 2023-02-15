Albany looking at change of plans for $1.8 million homeless housing grant

John Hawthorne

ALBANY – It’s on to Plan B for a city of Albany housing project after the projected costs of the initial proposal of non-congregate housing proved to be too big a concern.

Instead, the city plans to use a nearly $1.8 million grant received through the American Rescue Plan Act to build duplex apartments for low-income families who are in danger of losing their current residence. The housing will be for short-term use, not as permanent residences.

