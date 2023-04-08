Albany Mall area could become first commercial improvement district in the city

ALBANY — With Albany, Columbus and Valdosta all joining the ranks of cities looking to create commercial improvement districts this year, the concept may not be limited to the big city anymore.
The Georgia General Assembly approved CID initiatives during the legislative session this year, granting permission for those three cities to potentially establish commercial districts, which have proved popular in the Atlanta area, that would allow private companies to invest in a business district.
Albany City Commission members broached the idea of CIDs for a portion of South Slappey Boulevard and the Albany Mall area to area legislators in December, and ultimately the mall proposal was approved.
South Slappey was less conducive to the concept because it is a narrow business corridor with residential areas located behind the business that front that street, Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
In Atlanta, the districts have funded infrastructure improvements, traffic mitigation projects, private security and turned commercial streets into pedestrian-friendly corridors.
Businesses also have built trails, parks and greenspace, using private dollars to enhance districts.
If a majority of businesses in the Albany Mall area approve establishing a CID, it would form a board that functions similarly to a local government that could impose an additional amount of taxes to fund projects.
“You can look at all the metro areas that have done it as a case study of what would be possible,” Warbington said.
A vote would be weighted on property values and take 75% approval, he said.
“I’ve got some meetings next week; we’re just trying to get a consensus going,” Warbington added.
While the city supported the legislation, it will not be involved in the process or weigh in on the process, the commissioner said.
“We would love for this to happen, but it’s not something that we’re involved in for the inner makeup,” he said. “I think the whole area would benefit. The whole city would. At the end of the day, the decision lies with the property owners.”
The city has limited funds for infrastructure improvements, but private investment in things like sidewalks, traffic control, lighting and increased security are things that the CID board could adopt, the commissioner said.
Flint Community Bank President Frank Griffin, who said he has had some discussion with Warbington but cannot speak on behalf of the bank, said thinks the idea could have some merit.
“My initial thoughts are it could be a good idea … if an area of town comes together to determine it wants to do specific projects,” Griffin said. “I think that’s what we’ve always done with different things. You would have to make sure you have the buy-in for this.”