Albany Mall area could become first commercial improvement district in the city

If approved by 75% of property owners, a commercial enterprise district could be established in the area centered on a portion of Dawson Road.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — With Albany, Columbus and Valdosta all joining the ranks of cities looking to create commercial improvement districts this year, the concept may not be limited to the big city anymore.

The Georgia General Assembly approved CID initiatives during the legislative session this year, granting permission for those three cities to potentially establish commercial districts, which have proved popular in the Atlanta area, that would allow private companies to invest in a business district.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags