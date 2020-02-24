ALBANY -- A 20-year-old man who jumped into a frigid and fast-moving Flint River on Saturday to save a woman in trouble was recognized at Monday's Dougherty County Commission meeting for his heroism.
Jay Juarez was eating lunch with his mother at the river in downtown Albany at about 2 p.m. when he became aware that someone was in trouble.
“She saw some people come over the hill,” Juarez said during an interview after Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott introduced the young hero in a room lined with first responders, including the 911 operator who handled the call. “They said somebody jumped off the bridge.”
Juarez went down to the water, and when he saw the woman, he removed his shoes and took his cell phone out of his pocket.
“I jumped in the water, started swimming to her,” he said. “I was trying to keep her above water. I was able to grab a (tree) branch.”
Juarez was able to push the woman to the tree and hold her, shielding her from the brisk wind with his body in an effort to keep her warm.
“They said we were in the water for an hour," Juarez said. “I had hypothermia -- both of us. We were taken to the hospital.”
After spending about an hour and a half at the hospital, Juarez went home but returned later to visit the woman, who had indicated she wanted to meet with him. However, he said, the hospital shift had changed and hospital officials would not let him into her room without knowing the woman’s name.
“I would like to get in touch with her,” he said. “That is something huge (when) you try to take your own life. I’d like to be there, help, just words, talk, crack a smile, make someone’s day. Just the small things lift somebody up.”
As they filed out of the meeting room, first responders thanked Juarez and even encouraged him to consider a career in their profession.
“They made me think about it,” said Juarez, who works in landscaping and forestry. “A lot of people told me I should.”
The Flint River has been swollen, which means a faster current, by rain to the north in recent days, Scott reported to commissioners. It was above the flood stage of 36 feet on Monday at about 36 feet and 3 inches, and is expected to crest on Tuesday afternoon at about 36 feet and 8 inches before starting to recede.
When the emergency came on Saturday, the hero said he was aware of the situation but didn’t hesitate.
“It was really instinctual,” he said. “I knew the water was high, it was dangerous.”
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that the body will honor Juarez with a proclamation at a future date.
