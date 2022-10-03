Salvation Army Capt. Tasha Thomas, left at podium, and Marine Forces Reserve Sgt. Reginald Hammonds announce details of the 2022 Toys for Tots Christmas drive during a Monday news conference at MCLB-Albany.
MCLB-ALBANY – It’s a huge anniversary for the Marine Forces Reserve’s Toys for Tots drive, as this is the 75th year of providing hope and inspiration to kids who might not otherwise have a present for Christmas.
Representatives from the local unit kicked off the 2022 toy drive Monday at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany with the Albany Salvation Army team.
Area businesses and individuals can help by providing toys or donations for the effort, and the local reservists will provide workplace receptacles for collection.
In 2021, the local effort provided more than 35,000 toys to more than 4,000 children and collected more than $7,000, Sgt. Reginald Hammonds of Detachment 2, Supply Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 453 4th Marine Logistics Group, based at MCLB-Albany, said.
Toys for Tots was established in 1947 as a collaborative effort between the Reserves, businesses and the Salvation Army, Hammonds said.
“We know from the smiles of kids around the region of your (commitment),” he said.
The two entities request unwrapped toys ranging in prices from $10 to $15 that are suitable for children ages birth to 12 years old. To request a toy drop receptacle for a business, visit albany-ga.toysfortots.org, or call Hammonds at (832) 813-9238.
Parents and guardians can register to have children receive toys in person at the Salvation Army, 304 W. Second Ave., or online at the above website. In-person applicants are required to wear a mask.
In order to register, applicants must provide a photo identification, birth certificate or vaccination record for all children, household income statement or food stamp letter in the applicant’s name, and proof of residency.
Online application is available through Dec. 1, and in-person applications may be made Oct. 24-27, and Oct. 31-Nov. 3 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
The program is available for children in the following counties: Calhoun, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Wheeler and Worth.
“We are delighted to handle the family registration,” Capt. Tasha Thomas of the Salvation Army said.
