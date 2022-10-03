MCLB-ALBANY – It’s a huge anniversary for the Marine Forces Reserve’s Toys for Tots drive, as this is the 75th year of providing hope and inspiration to kids who might not otherwise have a present for Christmas.

Representatives from the local unit kicked off the 2022 toy drive Monday at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany with the Albany Salvation Army team.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.