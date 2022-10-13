ALBANY — Art instructors from around southwest Georgia and as far as Dothan, Ala., were in the classroom Thursday in Albany, but in this case they were themselves the ones doing the learning.
The Albany Museum of Art’s second art teacher’s professional development session drew a group of 35 teachers who teach students from primary school to one who is a college instructor.
“The first one was sort of a test run,” Annie Vanoteghem, the AMA’s director of public education and programming, said. “The trial one was amazing, and everybody loved it.
“Art teachers do not get professional development from their schools. We thought this was a good opportunity to spend the day getting rejuvenated.”
The day included several art project periods during which teachers got to engage in hands-on participation.
At 11:30 a.m., about half of the class received a lesson on monochromatic painting from Randy Mosley, who is finishing up a degree in art and operates RLM Creations.
“Just say (it’s) blue,” he said during an interview after his presentation. “You only use different variations of that same color. It’s basically a style to simplify art.”
Mosley, a Westover High School graduate, said he hopes to open a studio in his hometown after he completes his education and also would like to teach art at the grade-school or college level. His work can be viewed at the RLM-Creations pages on Facebook and Instagram.
In addition to giving the teachers the chance to learn and get ideas for new classroom activities, the session also was a chance for them to form relationships with other instructors and with the museum, Vanoteghem said.
“Hopefully we’ll build a support system for them,” she said. “It was needed. There’s really nothing like this around here. Hopefully this program can grow and we can move it to a bigger space.”
The professional development session also was an opportunity for the AMA to let the teachers know about the availability of class field trips to the museum. Those field trips are offered free of charge.