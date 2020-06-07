ALBANY – The city of Albany will restart and re-open recreation sports programming and parks with a number of specific guidelines, the city announced.
“The community’s safety is a top priority, and it was important that we made sure that the decision to re-open parks and recreation facilities would be at the appropriate time," City Manager Sharon Subadan said. "I am thankful for the community support. As we continue to see the decline of COVID-19 cases, we are confident that these facilities could be re-opened and activities resumed.”
The public is strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all city facilities. Staff will be required to wear a mask.
Youth Baseball
Area youth baseball that takes place on the city of Albany fields may resume on June 15. At least initially, practices will consist of skill-building activities and conditioning. Guidance has been provided to league leadership, and they have agreed to follow guidelines presented. Assuming there are no further issues, competitive play (games) will be allowed to begin on July 6. The city will amend its 2020 agreement with each league to include these revised terms.
Gyms & Centers
All recreational gyms and centers will re-open on June 29. The number of attendees at each facility will be limited based on activity (free play, camp, classes, etc.). Social distancing will be observed, and each participant will be screened and temperature checked before entering.
Flint River Municipal Golf Course
The clubhouse will re-open on June 29. Social distancing will still be observed.
Carver Community Pool
The pool will remain closed for the 2020 season.
For more information, contact Director of Recreation & Parks Joel Holmes at (229) 430-5222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.