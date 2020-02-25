ALBANY – The city of Albany's Department of Community and Economic Development, in partnership with Mosaic Community Planning, will host a community meeting on March 4 to begin updates to the city’s Enterprise Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area Plan, DCED Director Shelena Hawkins announced Tuesday.
The update will consider potential changes to the community’s revitalization priorities, modifications to the programs currently offered, and update metrics for tracking revitalization progress over time, Hawkins said.
“Stakeholder input will be critical in identifying priority needs of the area that will serve as a guide in revitalization efforts,” Hawkins said.
The meeting will be held at Cutliff Grove Baptist Church at 835 W. Broad Ave. from 6-8 p.m.
The plan will assess existing housing quality, business development, job creation and available resources to assist in revitalization initiatives, Hawkins said.
The community meeting is open to all interested persons -- children are welcome -- and dinner will be served. Residents wishing to attend the meeting who require accommodation of special needs relating to accessibility may contact Mosaic Community Planning at (470) 435-6020 or info@mosaiccommunityplanning.com for assistance.
For more information about Albany’s revitalization areas and how the city is investing in them, visit www.tinyurl.com/rluod2p. Contact Hawkins at (229) 483-7650.
