ALBANY — The city of Albany will provide a virtual stream this year during its sixth annual “Paint the Town Pink” event.
The annual event is held to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to raise public awareness of the disease.
The 2020 Paint the Town Pink celebration will include performances, a fashion show and a live raffle. The virtual event will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Oct. 30. Residents can view it on the city of Albany and Downtown Albany Facebook pages.
Sign-up for the raffle will be open from Oct. 19-Oct. 29 at http://downtown.albanyga.gov/attractions/events/paint-the-town-pink-event.
For additional information contact the Downtown Albany office at (229) 302-1393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.