Updated: October 18, 2022 @ 12:06 pm
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr.
Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking.
The suspect's last known address is 2571 Crescent Drive in Albany. Police say Johnson is 5-foot-8 and weighs 178 pounds.
Anyone who has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
