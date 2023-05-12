Albany police investigating tip of bodies dumped in Dougherty County pond

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 6:38 pm
An Albany Police Department spokesperson confirmed that an investigation into rumors of dead bodies in a pond is underway.
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is draining a pond near Sylvester Road outside Albany to investigate a tip that bodies have been dumped there.
“This is following up on a tip,” police Public Information Officer Sylah Ferguson said. “It’s just a follow-up on a tip that there were bodies in the pond.”
There have been rumors circulating on social media, Ferguson said, but “we haven’t confirmed any bodies as of now.”
The Dougherty County Police Department also has had officers at the site, Dougherty County Public Information Officer Wendy Howell said.
“I spoke with (an) investigator,” she said. “He said it was their (APD’s) case, but DPD had a presence there because it was in the county.”
The case is still under investigation, and the pond has not been drained completely, said Ferguson, who said more information would be released if the operation turns up any evidence.
