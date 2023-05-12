Albany police investigating tip of bodies dumped in Dougherty County pond

An Albany Police Department spokesperson confirmed that an investigation into rumors of dead bodies in a pond is underway.

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is draining a pond near Sylvester Road outside Albany to investigate a tip that bodies have been dumped there.

“This is following up on a tip,” police Public Information Officer Sylah Ferguson said. “It’s just a follow-up on a tip that there were bodies in the pond.”

