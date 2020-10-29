ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department has made arrests in a Sept. 29 slaying in which a total of four people were shot while playing cards in the early morning hours and an Oct. 24 road rage incident in which shots were fired at a family in a car.
Dramamine Jaquez Jackson, 24, was transported Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force from College Park to Albany, police said.
Jackson is accused in the fatal shooting of Quintus Lamar Porter, 28. Porter initially was identified by police as Quintus Lamar Barnes.
Porter, Jamarcus Harris, 16; Joel Smith, 48; and 23-year-old Marquic Brown were shot while playing cards on the tailgate of a Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 2 a.m. at the time gunfire erupted at 1404 E. Residence Ave., police said.
Porter was struck in the right shoulder area, police said. Harris received a gunshot wound to the right knee, Smith to the left leg and Brown was shot in the right thigh.
Witnesses reported seeing a gray Dodge Charger traveling slowly in an alley near the residence shortly after they heard gunshots.
At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, federal officers arrested Robert Lee Avriett in connection with the Oct. 24 incident in which shots were shot at a car driven by Adrian Dassie and occupied by four others, including children.
Dassie told police that the driver of a white Mercury Marquis tried to get in front of him while he was driving on the 2900 block of North Slappey Boulevard at about 11:33 a.m. When Dassie did not allow the car in front of him, the driver of the Marquis started tailgating him with his Kia Optima.
Dassie tried to elude the pursuing car and turned onto the Liberty Expressway. When he was exiting the highway at Jefferson Street, three shots were fired, one of which struck his car windshield. No one in the car was injured.
Based on Dassie’s description, police took Avriett, 29, into custody a short time later. However, he forced the doors of a police transport van open by kicking them and escaped.
Avriett was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Americus with the assistance of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Americus Police Department.
