ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department on Friday released the names of five suspects who were arrested for their involvement in violent crimes in the city.
In recent months the city has experienced a spike in shooting incidents that has been noticed by law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels as well as by residents.
There have been 20 homicides in Dougherty County in 2020, with all but one of those occurring inside the city limits. Also, all but one of those deaths have come by gunshot.
Those arrested recently include:
-- Marcus Gary, 28, Charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery in two separate incidents.
-- Markeise Dennis, 22, Charged with aggravated battery/assault. Dennis is charged in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of West Broad Avenue that left one person injured. He also is charged with terroristic threats and acts in a separate incident at 405 E. Whitney Ave.
-- Johnnie Lee Arnold, 25, Charged with aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle and influencing a witness.
-- Michael Lancer Jr., 31, charged with aggravated assault in connection with shots fired at a victim at 261 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. Police say he later went to 1508 N. Jefferson St., where he brandished a firearm and took money from a business, for which he faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
-- Vonturessa Jenkins, 38, charged with aggravated assault, Jenkins is accused of attacking a 66-year-old man and cutting him in the back with an ax.
