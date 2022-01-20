Albany resurfacing program enters fifth year with plans to complete 22.5 more miles of roads

ALBANY — The city’s list of severely deteriorated roadways continues to shrink with an investment that increased the annual spending on resurfacing projects by five times over the previous four years.
The next list of streets up for approval this month by the Albany City Commission includes major thoroughfares and heavily trafficked ones such as Dawson Road and Nottingham Way as well as streets that run through neighborhoods.
“They are throughout the city and throughout the (City Commission) wards,” Public Works Director Stacey Rowe said. “It’s been a very aggressive program, getting caught up on our infrastructure. We’re spending every year about what we used to spend over five years, since 2018, on resurfacing.”
If approved, Phase IV of the resurfacing effort would resurface 22.5 miles of streets. Prior to the first phase in 2018, there were 172 miles of streets in the city rated as very poor. At the completion of the fourth phase, that number would be whittled down by more than half, to 67 miles of very poor roadways.
The work initially was funded by proceeds from a 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) and state money allocated through the state’s local maintenance and improvement (LMIG) grants.
In March 2019 voters approved an additional 1-cent transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST), and that money has been added into the funding mix. This year the transportation tax money will totally replace the regular sales tax funds in the resurfacing budget.
“This is the first resurfacing that is totally out of that T-SPLOST and the LMIG program,” Rowe said. “(The city) allocated a little over $20 million to road improvements.”
To minimize the disruption to residents’ lives while the paving is going on, the completion time allowed for the project, which will be divided into two phases for bidding purposes, has been reduced from 280 days to 180 days.
The city also will keep the public informed of any potential delays and detours related to ongoing work through its social media and the print and television media, Rowe said.
The department plans to let the contracts in April, so the completion date would be about six months from that time.
“As we move forward, we’re going to try to minimize the amount of inconvenience,” Rowe said. “People can expect some delays in travel, but we’re going to try to stay on top of it to let people know where they’re working. We’re going to try to keep people informed and keep the contractor moving at a good clip so there will be minimal disruptions.”
