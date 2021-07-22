ALBANY – Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College have jointly appointed a new Georgia Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery project director. Michelle Williams will assume the position on Aug. 2.
Three years after the devastation of Hurricane Michael. Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College continue to support southwest Georgia’s recovery effort through work-force development, career training and education. Thanks to the state’s CDBG-DR Program, the colleges can do even more for students. The plan is to implement work force and economic development initiatives such as on-the-job training, customized training, and job readiness courses, as well as additional funding for dual enrollment and adult education students.
The grant may provide direct aid to individuals who qualify for assistance. By providing more residents of impacted communities with essential skills training and education, the grant will support students and sustain the long-term economic recovery of the area.
“I am humbled to serve as the project director for the Community Development Block Grant,” Williams said. “I personally experienced as well as witnessed the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018. While my family and I have been able to recover, there are many who are still in the recovery stages. It brings me joy to work closely with ATC and SRTC in supporting current students, prospective students, and the work force during this restoration process.”
Williams has more than 25 years of experience in post-secondary education, including her work in academic and students affairs. She has served in a variety of administrative positions, including teacher education coordinator, a collaborative position between Broward Community College and Florida International University. As the evening campus administrator and student success coordinator at Broward Community College, she was responsible for the supervision and training of faculty who taught student success courses on the college’s main campus. Between Broward and Tennessee State University, she has acquired more than seven years of experience as an enrollment services officer, which has provided the foundation of working collaboratively with industry partners, school systems and the community.
Currently, Williams is in her ninth year serving as the project director for Albany Technical College’s Engineering Prep Academy. During this tenure, she has been responsible for leading a team of five, and managing a $3 million budget while introducing minority students to the field of engineering technology. She has served on numerous college committees and has served as a board member for the Albany Area YMCA for several years.
“There is a lot that needs to be addressed,” she said. “The two top priorities will be the intake process to identify qualifying recipients, and to continue the collaboration with the work force to ensure we are providing them with quality students via our graduates, interns and apprenticeships.”
Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communications and Theater and a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration. She also holds a Green Belt in Lean Six sigma. She is married to Ret. USAF Kenneth R. Williams, and they have one son, Kenneth Williams.
For more information about the grant program, contact Williams via email at mlilly@albanytech.edu or by phone at (229) 430-1284.
