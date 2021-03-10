ALBANY – As summer and fall semesters approach, Albany State University will continue to respond to students' needs and adjust as needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, officials with the university said in a news release.
Albany State plans to offer as many face-to-face sessions as possible for summer 2021 classes. Some classes will continue to be hybrid and/or online. Hybrid and online classes may be synchronous or asynchronous. Students and faculty must maintain 6 feet or greater distance from each other and wear appropriate face coverings while on all ASU campuses.
As the country continues an aggressive COVID-19 vaccination distribution process, ASU anticipates that the fall 2021 semester will open to full in-person instruction, and full capacity in residence halls and dining facilities without COVID-19 restrictions. ASU also is planning for regular operations for other campus services, including third-party rentals.
If health conditions require, ASU will be prepared to implement protocols to return to social distancing and alternative instructional formats (hybrid, online, or remote).
ASU continues to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
