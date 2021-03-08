ALBANY -- Albany State University and Atlanta Technical College announced the establishment of a cooperative relationship recently. The agreement formally recognizes that ASU and ATC are active educational partners committed to expanding educational opportunities in Georgia.
"This partnership is key to providing access to higher education by allowing students to transition effortlessly to earn their bachelor’s degree at Albany State University,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “ASU will welcome Atlanta Technical College alumni and continue preparing them for their careers.”
“At Atlanta Technical College, our mission is work force development and economic mobility," Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals said. "Our stackable credentials model aims to connect our students with high-demand careers. This partnership with Albany State University fully supports our mission and will save students time and money in achieving their bachelor’s degree."
The agreement between ASU and ATC will provide educational advancement opportunities for ATC students in the associate's of applied science program to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree at ASU. This partnership will strengthen the educational opportunities across the state and will create pathways for students pursuing a career in accounting, marketing, business management, health care management, technology management, criminal justice, early childhood education, chemistry, biology, computer science, forensic science and nursing.
ATC transfer students with a minimum of 30 transferable credit hours of post-secondary coursework and with a minimum 2.0 GPA will receive guaranteed admission as degree-seeking candidates if they fulfill additional requirements.
“Through this partnership, Albany State University will prepare incoming ATC students for a wide range of career opportunities through their continued pursuit of higher education,” ASU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Angela Peters said. “This will allow ASU to continue filling work force gaps in various fields, including nursing and early childhood education.”
“Albany State University has long been one of the top choices for Atlanta Technical College students wishing to transfer," Atlanta Technical College Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Caroline Angelo said. "This articulation agreement will formalize that process and lay out clear next steps for students planning to continue their education beyond the associate's degree. It will also bring awareness to the seamless pathway available to ATC students to a four-year degree. ASU’s great reputation and array of programs will be a strong draw for students in the Atlanta area who are ready to take the next step in preparing themselves for the work force."
To qualify, students must be in good academic standing and meet the admissions requirements to attend ASU. Both institutions are committed to advising students accordingly so that credit earned is applied appropriately to the degree.
Additionally, ASU will provide transfer evaluation and advising to ATC students through on-site, virtual, and/or telephone advising. Faculty advising by discipline will be available to future transfer students prior to and once matriculated at ASU.
The articulation agreement will officially become effective in the upcoming fall semester.
