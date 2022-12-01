ALBANY — With a little help from some friends, Albany State University celebrated the coming nursing and health sciences simulation center with University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue among those who showed up don a hard hat and toss some dirt.

Speaking at the Wednesday groundbreaking at the university’s West Campus, the former governor made a quip that such a facility would have saved the lives of numerous goats when he was in veterinary school, referring to the dissection of the animals for students in training.

Recommended for you

GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

As Ferris Bueller noted: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." This is true especially during the holiday season. Fortunately, there is a lot to look around at this weekend in and around the Albany region. So get out and make holiday … Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

Tags