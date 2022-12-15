fedrick.png

 Special Photo: ASU/File Photo

ALBANY – Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine.

The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.

