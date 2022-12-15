ALBANY – Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine.
The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.
“It is an honor to be included in the inaugural list of Georgia Trend's 500 influential leaders," Fedrick said. "This recognition highlights the collective achievements of the faculty, staff and students at Albany State University and the significance of our mission to develop the next generation of leaders.
"As a first-generation college student, I understand the power of education; it is a game changer that opens doors of opportunity. We are proud of the work ASU is doing to develop future leaders while positioning them to take advantage of the endless possibilities that await them. We are creating a standard of excellence and an environment where all of our students, faculty and staff can thrive."
Fedrick was appointed as the 10th president of Albany State on Aug. 14, 2018, by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. She was appointed after serving as both the interim executive vice president and interim president of the university since October 2017. Fedrick is an accomplished senior leader whose proven expertise spans more than 30 years. Her professional background includes: higher education administration, strategic planning, crisis management and strategic partnership management in both the private and public sectors.
Committed to the impact of academic development, Fedrick says she believes every student deserves access to an excellent and affordable education. She is a three-time graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in adult education, with a concentration in organizational development, a master’s degree in public administration, and a doctorate in education.
As president of Albany State, Fedrick continues to apply her diverse experiences and commitment to drive initiatives that ignite excellence. Under her leadership, the institution has undertaken several critical initiatives that include a redesign of the institution’s academic colleges, approval of the University System of Georgia’s first nexus degrees, and the design and implementation of the university’s integrated student success model to include the creation of the Albany State University Summer Success Institute.
The intersection of her vision, passion, and leadership capabilities have placed her in key leadership roles throughout her career. Serving as the USG vice chancellor of human resources, Fedrick has led strategic initiatives relating to effective university administration, leadership development and human resource planning efforts at Clark Atlanta University, Emory University Hospitals, the State of Georgia’s Office of State Personnel Administration, AT&T, and the former BellSouth Corporation.
Recommended for you
Since 2009, the H.E.A.R.T. Organization has been donating shoes to Dougherty County area students for Christmas, with 2020 and 2021 being an exception due to COVID-19. This year the Shoes from the HEART initiative returned, distributing shoes to 100 kids on Wednesday at Northside and Robert … Click for more.PHOTOS: Shoes from the HEART has donated nearly 7,000 pairs to Dougherty County students