ALBANY -- Albany State University has received $800,000 in funds from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to begin planning for the construction of a new 20,000-square-foot advanced Simulation Center for Nursing and Allied Health.
“Albany State University plays a critical role in the health and well-being in the state, as we graduate a high number of nurses and health professionals," ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "This simulation center will assist in ASU’s Golden RAM Guarantee of academic excellence and student success, while fostering the growth and development of southwest Georgia through teaching, learning, research, creative expression and public service."
One-third of Albany State's degrees are conferred in nursing and allied health disciplines. The proposed simulation center will support existing enrollment, as well as growth for ASU’s health professions programs.
In addition, the center will create opportunities to support and enable collaboration with other programs in the region. This includes University System of Georgia programs such as Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia three-quarter-year residency program and the University of Georgia’s College of Pharmacy, as well as programs from the Technical College System of Georgia and private nursing and allied programs.
The simulation center will include space for simulation labs with low-, medium- and high-fidelity manikins, control rooms, observation spaces, related hospital simulation spaces, work areas and more.
The facility will create a robust pipeline of nursing, allied health and medical graduates to fill the need for professional practitioners in Georgia.
“ASU can effectively alleviate the shortage of qualified nurses in Georgia," Sarah Brinson, dean of the Darton College of Health Professions at Albany State, said. "This center will play a key role in improving patient care and outcomes, which is proven to be measurably enhanced by simulation training.”
