ALBANY — Another piece in the Radium Springs-to-downtown-Albany trail could be falling into place, with the next component in the overall plan being a more-than-two-mile section linking Albany State University to downtown.
Dougherty County has submitted paperwork to the University System of Georgia seeking permission to access university property for the portion of the Flint River Trail System.
The university system previously agreed to provide $750,000 toward the project, which has an estimated $1.9 million price tag. The balance will come from 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax funds.
“It’s a great project with Dougherty County and the University System of Georgia and Albany State University to make this happen,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “It’s going to establish a safe way for college students to come downtown.”
With the trail passing underneath the Oglethorpe Boulevard bridge, pedestrians and cyclists can avoid crossing the busy street.
The county also needs to acquire easements from the city of Albany, the Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority and a private business along the route to route the trail. Once completed, the trail will provide a source of recreation and add an economic boost to the entire area, Cohilas said.
“If you can imagine being able to wake up in the morning in Radium Springs, ride a bike, run or jog, and do it safely,” he said. “That’s going to be a tremendous asset and provide greater access to downtown.”
Studies show that similar projects in other areas have had a “tremendous economic impact,” he said.
The trail will link to a section of trail completed by the city of Albany that stretches from downtown to Monroe Avenue.
The county completed a visitor’s center with restrooms last year at the Radium Springs trailhead and is renovating the Spring Run Bridge that crosses Skywater Creek near its intersection with the Flint River.
The county also has invested heavily in the area, including renovation of the gazebo and former ticket booth at the Radium Springs Casino site and exercise equipment at the adjacent park.
