ALBANY – Albany State University will host potential students and their parents or guardians interested in attending the university at a 2023 Spring Open House on April 1 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Complex on the East Campus.
The open house is for high school students and college students looking to transfer.
“The Albany State University Open House allows potential students and their families to connect with the dean and faculty in their intended major and become familiar with academic and campus life," Kenyatta Johnson, ASU's vice president of enrollment management and student success, said. "Our goal for this event is when our visitors leave, they feel part of the Ramily and are informed of why excellence is the standard at ASU."
The event will provide a first-hand look at the benefits of becoming a Golden Ram. Attendees will learn about the university’s academic programs, admissions requirements, financial aid and campus life.
The university also will offer on-site admissions acceptance. Prospective students should bring their official high school transcript, GED score report, or college transcripts and fill out the FAFSA with the school code 001544. Students can save time by completing the online admissions application.
“The university has seen great success with its on-site acceptance," Associate Director of Recruitment Shelbi’ Ham said. "It is awesome to see the excitement on the students' and their families' faces when they come for a visit and leave accepted and ready to transition to college life at ASU."
The Jones Brothers HPER Complex is located at 504 College Drive.