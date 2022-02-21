Albany State’s football team poses for a photo after winning the Fountain City Classic in Columbus. Probationary sanctions implemented by the NCAA for past infractions were lifted by the NCAA, the university announced Monday.
ALBANY -- After a successful fall 2021 athletic season, Albany State University announced Monday the National Collegiate Athletic Association has lifted the ASU Athletics Department's probation status.
The lifting of probation sanctions comes after an accomplished season for ASU’s Athletic Department. Some of the highlights of the season include the women’s cross country team's No. 2 finish in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship and the women’s volleyball team's SIAC East Division title for the third year in a row. ASU’s football team ranked No. 3 in the NCAA’s Super Region 2, won the SIAC championship and hosted an NCAA playoff game.
“The Golden Rams athletics (program) has worked diligently in creating a culture of compliance inside and outside of their department," Albany State President Marion Fedrick said. "Their commitment and implementation of proper practices to regain full rights, privileges and membership from the NCAA have been outstanding.”
“We have worked consistently toward this goal with support from ASU administration, coaches, staff, and student leaders," Athletics Director Anthony Duckworth said. "ASU is dedicated to maintaining the full rights and privileges of our NCAA membership.”
For more information on the ASU athletic teams visit asugoldenrams.com, follow Golden Ram Athletics on Twitter @ASUGoldenRams or call (229) 500-2863.
