ALBANY – Albany State University is preparing to welcome thousands of alumni and friends to the Albany area for the annual homecoming week celebration, which kicks off with the Miss ASU coronation Sunday and concludes with an ecumenical service the following Sunday.
This year’s theme, “Greatest of all Time: Remember the Time,” pays homage to the past memories and traditions of the institution.
Students, alumni, faculty, staff, community members, and fans are invited to enjoy various fun-filled activities. The week begins with the Royal Court Coronation on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Billy C. Black Auditorium. The Official Homecoming Kickoff will be held Monday at 5 p.m. at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on the East Campus.
The week continues with a Homecoming Street Festival on Wednesday in downtown Albany. Attendees can expect a night of fun, food and music starting at 6 p.m.
Homecoming Convocation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., Oct. 14, at the Jones Brothers HPER Complex on the East Campus. Musical artist/businessman Rick Ross will be the guest speaker.
The weeklong Homecoming celebration will continue Oct. 15, for the community favorite Homecoming Parade at 9 a.m. on Pine Avenue. Fans will gather at the ASU Coliseum to cheer on the Golden Rams Football Team as they take on Benedict College at 2 p.m.
Game tickets are on sale for $25 for general access (ages 5-up). Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.asugoldenrams.com.
The University invites community members to come and enjoy the festivities while showing off their ASU Golden Ram spirit.
