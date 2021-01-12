ALBANY -- Albany State University President Marion Fedrick announced Tuesday the launch of the Albany State University Centers for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Equity (DISE).
“In summer 2020, the university formed a partnership with Fort Valley State University and Savannah State University to 'stand united' against racism, and the social and economic injustices that continue to plague our country," Fedrick said in a news release. "Our institutions have a historic legacy of developing strong leaders who fight at the forefront for equality in education, social justice and who died for civil rights. DISE is ASU’s opportunity to remain at the forefront of these issues and to affect change."
The tri-part center will educate ASU students and stakeholders about the attributes, behaviors and actions that support people of various races, genders, abilities, ages, sexual orientations, and socio-economic and national backgrounds. In addition, the centers will teach practices that create and maintain equitable support, engagement and treatment, and full participation for all.
“The aim of the centers is twofold: to teach the necessary actions that lead to the normalizing of diversity and inclusion, and to outline the behaviors, constructs and systems that guide and influence equity throughout local and global communities," Vice President for University Relations Wendy Wilson, who is leading the initiative, said.
Each of the three centers will have a unique function:
-- The Center of Diversity will focus on the attributes that make people unique, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender, age, socio-economic class, abilities, educational background, religion, national origin and political beliefs.
-- The Center of Inclusion will support all groups of people within a society, recognizing their value and importance.
-- The Center of Social Equity will promote fairness, access, livelihood, education, and full participation in the political and cultural life of the community. The Center of Social Equity focuses on the institutionalized practices and barriers that thwart and hinder equity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.