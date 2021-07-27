ALBANY, GA -- A memorandum of agreement between Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and Albany Technical College was established in February of this year to provide students with paid internship opportunities starting this spring and continuing through fall 2021. The collaboration for paid internships provides qualified students with on-the-job training and credits in specified fields of study.
Applications for the internships are being accepted through Aug. 26. Job descriptions are available in the Career Development Center on the Albany Tech campus. Applications also are available for pickup in the Career Development Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday or 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.
"We are excited for the opportunity to continue our long-standing connection with Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. "ATC's Career Development Center will be working with MCLB-Albany to provide students with paid internship opportunities for the fall semester,."
"There has been an increase in the number of internship positions available for the fall semester, and also an increase in the number of Albany Technical College programs being considered by MCLB-Albany,” Judy Jimmerson, associate vice president for Career Services at Albany Tech, said.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Albany Technical College by providing opportunities for interns to hone their technical skills and gain work experiences here at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany in myriad areas,” Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, commanding officer of MCLB-Albany, said. “The hands-on experiences coupled with working alongside professionals in their chosen fields has already proven to be successful with the recent hiring of two previous interns.”
