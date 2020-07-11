ALBANY – La'Quata Sumter, chairwoman/instructor of electrical and computer engineering at Albany Technical College, was part of an international panel earlier this week. The discussion was about Drones As An Educational Tool For Young Learners. Sumter, along with three other educators were featured in this exclusive webinar on July 6.
According to Launch Pad's website, the agency collects the best knowledge about the rapidly evolving commercial UAS sector in one place for business owners, enterprise fleet managers, and pilot/operators to fast track their drone education. Launch Pad also offers a drone training video subscription service offering tools needed for success using drones.
Sumter took part in th epanel alongside Sharon Rossmark, Kashmir Pandolfi and Meghan Salter. The webinar discussed the importance of introducing younger students to drone technology, how to keep students engaged in learning concepts when they are not flying, and perspectives from a 9-year-old drone pilot on what kids can learn from building a drone.
"I have been teaching electrical and computer engineering here at Albany Tech for many years, and we recently saw a need to add unmanned aerial systems which is a six-course 18-hour certificate that is a great option for our students in today's increasingly drone heavy world," Sumter said.
On July 24, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, Sumter will be part of a Facebook Live “Women in STEM Speaker Series.” Persons interested in a career in science, technology, engineering or math are encouraged to tune in.
Albany Technical College recently added a unmanned aerial systems TCC that is more focused on drones. But because the FAA restricts drone flight at the technical college campus because of its proximity to the local airport, the college made it a repair service in which the students can get a technical certificate and be able to learn about the drone industry and also how to repair drones.
The Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology program offers degree specializations, including computer engineering technology, electronics engineering technology, electromechanical engineering technology and telecommunications engineering technology with a stand-alone certificate in computer engineering technology.
This field involves the design and development of new electrical systems and computer applications. Electrical and computer engineering technology students should have a strong desire to design and build electrical systems and have an interest in learning how analytical methods and computer simulations are used to design electrical systems. The program of study emphasizes the application of scientific, mathematic, and engineering knowledge and methods combined with technical skills in support of engineering activities. The discipline prepares students to work in a wide variety of companies in the computer, medical electronics, and other technical fields.
Students are encouraged to continue their education at a four-year institute such as Albany State University, Savannah State University, Kennesaw State University, and others offering electrical and computer engineering degrees.
