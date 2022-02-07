ALBANY -- Albany Technical College officially will sign a memorandum of understanding with DeVry University on Tuesday that will create a relationship between the two colleges requiring a commitment by both institutions to serve and facilitate a student's ability for transfer admission to a Bachelor of Science degree in Technical Management.
The signing will be held at 10 a.m. on the campus of Albany Technical College in the Carlton Construction Academy building, Room 126, with DeVry University joining virtually.
This agreement is intended for program participants who earn an associate's degree from Albany Technical College and satisfy DeVry University's admission requirements. Students who meet the requirements will be admitted into DeVry University. Program participants who earn a qualifying associate's degree from the Albany Technical College will receive 59 or 60 credit hours/transfer credits, into the DeVry program as listed below.
Qualifying associate's degrees from Albany Technical College include:
From Albany Technical College to DeVry University
-- Associate of Applied Science in Business Management (60 credit hours), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Hospitality Management (60), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology (59), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management
Any Albany Technical College student who completes the courses detailed at Albany Technical College in good standing and meets the appropriate admission requirements to attend DeVry University will be ensured that the courses listed in this agreement earned at Albany Technical College will transfer to DeVry University.
"Albany Technical College is honored to partner with DeVry University, expanding the pathways for our students to earn a bachelor's degree after they have successfully earned an associate's degree with us," Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said. "The signing of this agreement demonstrates the pledge that both institutions have made to increase educational pathway opportunities and probable career advancement for our students."
"We are pleased to be working in partnership with Albany Technical College, promoting student success for those who want to earn a higher education degree,” Scarlett Howery, vice president of campus and university partners at DeVry, said. “Together, we can create a sustainable pathway that supports the ease of transferring credits, as well as student success through their academic journey.”
The agreement is specifically for graduates completing the courses at Albany Technical College who are transferring to complete a baccalaureate degree at DeVry University.
The following paths apply in an MOU agreement signed last November between the Technical College System of Georgia and DeVry University:
From the Technical College System of Georgia to DeVry University:
-- Associate of Science in Information Technology (60 credit hours), Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems;
-- Associate of Science in General Business (60), Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Business Technologies (60), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Business Management (59), Bachelor of Science in Health Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity (55), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming (59), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Health Information Technology (55), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Network Specialist (55), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management;
-- Associate of Applied Science in Website Design Development (55), Bachelor of Science in Technical Management.
DeVry University and Albany Technical College will enter the agreement beginning with the spring semester of 2022. Albany Technical College graduates may be able to start at DeVry beginning with the March session on Feb. 28.
To learn more about the Albany Technical College/DeVry University partnership, contact ATC Admissions at (229) 430-6193 -- admissions@albanytech.edu or DeVry University at (866) 338-7934. Visit devry.edu for more information on DeVry University.
